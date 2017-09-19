St. Paul Johnson spoils Academy Force home opener

Although the three fourth-quarter touchdowns were not enough to come all the way back in the 46-32 loss, the Force were able to erase part of what was a 24-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter.

St. Paul Johnson led 25-7 at halftime after a first half that included a 97-yard touchdown run by D'mearies Brooks. Academy Force's only first-half touchdown came from running back Sam Bissen on a 1-yard rush.

But in the second half, quarterback Ben Teigland passed for two touchdowns and rushed for one. The two touchdown passes, completed to Cooper Falteisek and Matt Teigland, took place in the fourth quarter. Bissen also rushed for a fourth-quarter touchdown.

St. Paul Johnson was led by Terrence Nash who rushed 15 times for 239 yards and four touchdowns.

Academy Force will next face Mound Westonka in a home game Friday, Sept. 22 at Woodbury High School.