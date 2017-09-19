Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    St. Paul Johnson spoils Academy Force home opener

    By Blaze Fugina Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Running back Sam Bissen rushes into the St. Paul Johnson defense during Friday’s home opener for Academy Force. Blaze Fugina / RiverTown Multimedia

    The Academy Force football team made a late push in its home opener against St. Paul Johnson at East Ridge High School on Friday, Sept. 15.

    Although the three fourth-quarter touchdowns were not enough to come all the way back in the 46-32 loss, the Force were able to erase part of what was a 24-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter.

    St. Paul Johnson led 25-7 at halftime after a first half that included a 97-yard touchdown run by D'mearies Brooks. Academy Force's only first-half touchdown came from running back Sam Bissen on a 1-yard rush.

    But in the second half, quarterback Ben Teigland passed for two touchdowns and rushed for one. The two touchdown passes, completed to Cooper Falteisek and Matt Teigland, took place in the fourth quarter. Bissen also rushed for a fourth-quarter touchdown.

    St. Paul Johnson was led by Terrence Nash who rushed 15 times for 239 yards and four touchdowns.

    Academy Force will next face Mound Westonka in a home game Friday, Sept. 22 at Woodbury High School.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolAcademy Force Football
    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4280
    Advertisement