    Raptors get first win in SEC

    By Blaze Fugina on Sep 12, 2017 at 10:00 p.m.

    The East Ridge girls' swimming and diving team got its first win in Suburban East Conference competition by a score of 104-82 at home Sept. 7 against Mounds View.

    Grace Rauker won two events in the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.63) and the 500 freestyle (5:26.47).

    Other first-place finishes came from Callie Kunz in the 200-yard individual medley (2:19.69) and Chloe Wangensteen in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.21).

    The East Ridge 400-yard freestyle relay team of Kyra Bachman, Rauker, Kunz and Robbie Witikko also took first with a time of 3:50.10.

    With a bye last week, East Ridge is 1-0 in SEC meets this season.

    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4280
