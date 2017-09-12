East Ridge boys' soccer gets back on track

The Raptors now hold an overall record of 4-1.

Woodbury defeats Bloomington Jefferson

The Woodbury boys' soccer team is 2-0 on the season heading into its first scheduled SEC game Tuesday, Sept. 12, against East Ridge.

The Royals defeated Bloomington Jefferson 2-1 behind two goals from Jack Hays.

Park falls to state-ranked Stillwater

State-ranked Stillwater handed Park its third consecutive loss by the score of 4-0 on Sept. 6 in Stillwater.

Stillwater is the top-ranked team in Class 2A this season. The loss dropped the Wolfpack's overall record to 1-3-1.

Park is scheduled to next play Cretin-Derham Hall at home Thursday, Sept. 14.