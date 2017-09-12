Volleyball: East Ridge has busy week at SW challenge

The Raptors finished 3-2 at the Southwest Minnesota Challenge tournament Sept. 9-10 in Marshall.

East Ridge defeated Owatonna and Bloomington Jefferson to start the weekend's tournament, but the Raptors went 1-2 on Saturday in the championship bracket with losses to Lakeville North and Minneota before winning 2-0 against Wayzata.

The Raptors are set to play Thursday, Sept. 14, at Roseville.

Park

The Park volleyball team dropped two nonconference matches on the road against Simley and Eastview last week.

The Wolfpack fell 25-23, 25-14 and 25-9 at Simley on Sept. 5 before losing in a three-setter Sept. 6 at Eastview.

The Wolfpack are scheduled to play Hastings at home Tuesday, Sept. 12.