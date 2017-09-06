Volleyball: Raptors split pair of matches

East Ridge won the first set 25-23 and the fifth set 25-20 to push the match to five sets.

Kate Reimann led the Raptors with 17 kills, and Grace Whitman also had 12 kills. Stephanie Barber had 37 assists to help the East Ridge offense.

East Ridge also won a four-set match at home against Eastview on Aug. 29.

East Ridge was scheduled to face Edina on Tuesday, Sept. 5, before playing state-ranked Eagan at ERHS on Thursday, Sept. 7.

New Life Academy

New Life Academy won a three set match against Hastings on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and lost a four-set match to St. Croix Lutheran on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The Eagles swept the Raiders 25-19, 25-22 and 25-15 in the first match of the season. St. Croix Lutheran won in four sets 25-18, 25-23, 12-25 and 27-25.

The Eagles are scheduled to play St. Croix Prep at home on Thursday, Sept. 7.