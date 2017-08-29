Girls' soccer: Eagles return mostly experienced team

"The biggest problem that needs addressing going forward is improving our quality and creativity in the attacking third to create goal scoring chances," Mann said.

The Eagles are returning all of their starters at the midfield and the back line positions from last year, which Mann said was a positive. But New Life Academy graduated two key senior forwards in Kayla Binsfeld and Nicole Hager.

"Their leadership and abilities to make an impact in close games will definitely be missed this season," he said.

Last year, New Life Academy finished in the middle of the pack in the Minnesota Christian Athletic Association with a 4-3-2 record. To improve on the finish this year, the Eagles will continue to work on the offense.

"I'm still testing out different formations and players up front to find the right fit," Mann said. "I'm hoping to find some type of solution going into Tuesday's game against Providence Academy."

New Life Academy is scheduled to play Providence Academy on the road on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and at Nova Classical Academy on Thursday, Aug. 31.