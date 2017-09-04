Raptors runners benefit from large numbers

"Our purpose on this team is to strive for excellence in all that we do," Cronin said. "In the short time since the start of the season, we can tell these student athletes have already caught that spirit. It's going to be an amazing fall of running and representing East Ridge."

The girls' cross-country team will have new faces in the lineup this year after graduating a handful of experienced seniors. Among the graduates are Megan Schiferl and Daniella Del Toro, who both were on the team since they were seventh-graders, and Paige Stearns, a four-year participant. In 2016, the East Ridge girls' team finished fourth in the Suburban East Conference championship and fourth among Class 2A, Section 3 teams.

"Certainly, those runners' presence on the team will be greatly missed for their efforts on and off the race course," Cronin said.

With a deep team, the Raptors expressed confidence that new faces will mix in with the returning varsity runners.

"Like I mentioned, it's difficult to replace those spots especially since they've been filled by the same runners for so many years," Cronin said. "However, I really think we will have some smart racing by some new and returning runners. We are very optimistic after seeing the work thus far."

The boys' team will have the opportunity to build with a core of experienced runners after graduating just one varsity runner from last fall — Matthew Rukunga. The 2016 boys' team finished seventh in the SEC championship meet and sixth in the Class 2A, Section 3 championship race.

The returning runners have put in some offseason miles to help build a base for the season.

"Yes, we definitely have a nucleus of high mileage, hard working guys this year," Cronin said. "We are getting deeper. Many of the boys have put in a lot of work; they are looking forward to racing. I've seen some smart pacing. They seem to be focused, particularly on those postseason meets."

Among the returning runners at East Ridge are last year's individual state qualifiers in junior Joseph Reimann and senior Abby Witte. Both have once again set some big goals this fall.

"They're healthy and have put in summer mileage," Cronin said. "In the first week or so here, I've seen some grit, from these two, in the tougher workouts. They already have their long range sites on the postseason meets after a successful season last year. It's exciting to see."