    Girls' swimming and diving: Park returns with young swim team

    By Blaze Fugina Today at 8:00 a.m.
    Park's Tiana Cachuela swims the 100-yard butterfly during a dual meet against Woodbury last season at Cottage Grove Middle School. RiverTown Multimedia file photo

    This fall's swimming and diving season will bring new experiences for many of the girls on Park's roster.

    Sure, talented swimmers are returning. But with only four seniors, four juniors and no sophomores on the roster, there are also many young swimmers who will factor into Park's varsity roster.

    "We are rebuilding this year as we have talent from the older eight, but also some talent from younger freshman coming in," head coach Amanda Johnson said.

    Among those experienced returning swimmers is junior Tiana Cachuela, who finished all-conference last season as a competitor in the butterfly and the individual medley. All-conference honorable mention swimmers on the roster from last year include Paige Hill, Alyssa Larson and Chloe McNearney.

    Johnson expects some of Park's potential standouts to include Larson in the distance and sprinting events and freshman Hill as a strong sprinter. Kylie Doty is also back from a solid diving season as a junior.

    With a roster of inexperienced swimmers, Park will spend part of its season finding girls to help provide depth on the varsity team.

    "I would say we are starting to get some more depth in our sprinters and our IM," Johnson said. "We are a little low on our breaststroke, and distance (freestyle), but we have some young girls that I believe are going to step up in those spots."

    Park will start the dual meet season with a meet at White Bear Lake this Thursday, Aug. 31.

