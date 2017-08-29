Girls' tennis: Eagles look to replace key pieces

Fortunately, Bussey said the New Life Academy team has three seventh-graders who are brand new to tennis and have joined the team in the doubles lineup. With eight total players, the Eagles are forced to forfeit each match at third doubles. A standard high school varsity team needs 10 players to field a full lineup.

"Our players are working hard, and we are excited about our new younger players — they are the hope for our future," head coach Marcia Bussey said. "Despite the loss of several players, the team is upbeat and looking forward to a great season."

The season has started with two nonconference losses over the past two weeks. The Eagles fell to Lake City 5-2, and made it a closer meet in a 4-3 loss to Tartan.

Against the Titans, New Life Academy received its three wins in the singles lineup. First singles player Siri Nicol won by third-set tiebreak. Bryna Eigenfeld won 6-1, 6-4 at second singles and Emme Fry played fourth singles and won 6-1, 6-0. Elena Draheim went to a third set but lost at third singles.

New Life Academy was scheduled to face St. Paul Humboldt on the road on Tuesday, Aug. 29, before heading to North St. Paul for a road meet on Thursday, Aug. 31.