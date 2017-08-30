Girls' tennis: Park hopes to benefit from experience

Park coach Cris Glade spent last season working on fundamentals with some of the team's inexperienced tennis players. Now, most of the team's 20 players now have experience playing competitive tennis.

Among the team's graduates from last year were top singles players Mary Corderio and Maddie Reckinger.

So far, Glade has seen seniors Jessica Juhl, Emily Solem and eighth-grader Katie Townsend show the ability to step up as top singles players.

With 20 players on the team's roster, the Wolfpack now have an experienced girl at most spots in the lineup. There are also young players who Glade hopes will push the older girls on the varsity later this fall.

Last season, the Wolfpack were winless in the Suburban East Conference schedule. But Glade said a team goal is to erase that losing streak at some point.

"We're hoping to change that this year, and we'll go from there," Glade said. "But the conference is pretty tough."

The Wolfpack will start the season with a home SEC dual against Stillwater at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.