Prior Lake won 17-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-18 in the season opener for both teams.

After splitting the first two games, the match turned in the decisive third set. The Lakers took a 22-19 lead, only to watch as the Raptors stormed back to close to 24-23. But Prior Lake closed out the game with a pair of winning points and took command of the match.

"I felt we came out really, really strong against them in that first set and played confident," East Ridge head coach Steve Anderson said. "We kind of switched our rotation up here this week, and the girls adjusted really well to that.

"We're going up against the No. 2 team in the state, and I felt that there were a couple of opportunities there where we could have taken a set, either two or three, and that changes the whole thing," Anderson said. "For us to come in here and play against one of the best teams in the state and be in the ballgame and have an opportunity to win is exciting and kind of points out some things we need to work on. That's to be expected after the first game.

"The sky really is the limit," Anderson added. "After this game I know we can play with anybody in the whole state."

East Ridge hosts Eastview Tuesday.