At 6-foot, 4-inches, the widely rated three-star recruit towers over most of his teammates. But his size and ability as a football player are no surprise when you consider his upbringing.

Alston's father was a football player at Rice University in Houston, while his mother was a thrower at the University of Minnesota. Not surprisingly, sports helped bring them together.

"Minnesota was on a spring training trip for track, and they were at Rice," Alston said. "So that's how they met."

With his dad's background in football, Alston started playing football as soon as he got the chance.

"Ever since I was little, he's been teaching me everything," Alston said about his father. "He coached me growing up."

Alston's ability as a defensive end today is no secret to coaches around college football. He has received offers from 18 Division I schools, most coming after his junior year.

Alston said his junior year helped the most in getting attention from football programs across the country. Playing on the same team as current Division I players Nico Bolden (University of New Mexico), Nathan Bursch (University of Minnesota), Jalen Morrison (University of North Dakota) and Kolade Amusan (University of South Dakota) also helped with exposure.

"I had a good season on film," Alston said. "We had a lot of guys in the class before us, so everyone knew my name. They hadn't seen any film, yet. So once they could put film to what my coaches were telling them, that's when things started to pick up."

Woodbury head coach Andy Hill spoke about the hard work Alston has put in on the football field and in the classroom. He has a reputation for being a quiet, analytical thinker, which would explain his 3.87 GPA.

"He's just a great all-around kid," Hill said. "He does the little things, whether it's doing every rep in a workout or making sure he's always doing his homework and studying for his tests. His grades are outstanding."

Alston hopes to make a decision soon on where he will go to school next season. He plans on making an official visit to Nebraska in the middle of September and also said he might visit Wisconsin. Then he intends to make a verbal commitment by week four of the high school season.

Wherever he goes, Alston said academics and football will go hand-in-hand with the decision.

"Just the highest level of football possible with the highest level of academics possible," he said. "Somewhere I could see myself being very successful."