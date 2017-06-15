The Sabres made the announced early Thursday afternoon.

Housley coached the Stillwater boys hockey team for nine years, before taking an assistant coaching position with the Nashville Predators of the NHL in 2013.

Housley was a high school standout at South St. Paul High School before a long career in the NHL, mainly with the Sabres.

Here is the Sabres' announcement:

