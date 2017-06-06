Royals fall short of third straight state bid

Woodbury finished third with a score of 725 after the two-day Class 3A, Section 3 tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids. Rosemount ended up winning the section title with a score of 697, and Eagan placed second with a 707.

Unlike the past two seasons, the Royals did not play with the same consistency that helped them reach the top of the section.

"We could never kind of erase that big number that kept popping up on our scorecards," head coach Bryan Orlenko said. "That's the way it goes at the end. It reared its ugly head at conference, but we were able to get away with it there. But we weren't able to get away from it here."

Aayushi Sarkar is the lone state qualifier for the Royals after she carded a two-day score of 157, scoring a 78 on June 2 and following that with a 79 on June 5.

The round was not perfect, but it was enough to get the job done.

"Everything was working," Sarkar said. "I was just struggling getting it close, but it still worked out for me."

The freshman had played at state with her teammates the past two seasons, but this year she will be the only Woodbury golfer on the scorecard. But she might still get the support from her teammates.

"I will have a lot of fun," Sarkar said. "I'm pretty sure these guys will pop out and watch me."

Sarkar shot a score of 82 in one day of competition last season as an eighth-grader and tied for 21st after shooting a 165 in two days of competition in 2015.

Orlenko said the freshman should have a chance to build on her state results this year.

"She's playing the most consistent I've seen her play in three years," he said.

Two East Ridge golfers also qualified for the second day of section competition on June 5. Megan Youngstrom shot an overall score of 181 while Cassandra Stephens carded a 194.

For Park, Carissa Oberding finished with a score of 183 in two days of competition while Victoria Bade posted an 187.

The Class 3A girls' state golf tournament will be held on June 13 and 14 at Bunker Hills Golf Course.