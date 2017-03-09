Junior Nick Jones scored six goals to lead the Thunderbolts (13-0) in the game played at East Ridge High School. Tyler Tinucci had four goals and four assists, while Bryce Smith had three goals and three assists for the Thunderbolts.

South Washington County got stronger as the match progressed. The Thunderbolts led 4-0 after one period, 6-1 after two then outscored North/Tartan 7-1 in the third period.

“It took us a while to warm up,” Thunderbolts head coach Jeff Figlmiller said. “It seemed like it took us about to the third period to really get things warmed up and get going. But overall good. Our defense keeps us in.

“Defense is going to make us or break us,” Figlmiller added. “I know we’ve got the shooters, so we’ve just got to keep it going right now.”

Eighth grader Nathan Ponder keyed the defense and Carson Rinnels was solid in goal for the Thunderbolts.

The Thunderbolts were relentless on offense, firing 41 shots against the North/Tartan goalie.

Figlmiller said the Thunderbolts still have some refining to do on offense, however.

“We’ve got to make sure our shots are higher on net,” Figlmiller said. “Goalies are getting bigger. They’re dropping down on us, and we’ve got to have high shots.”

The adapted hockey state tournament will be held March 17 and 18 at Bloomington Jefferson High School. South Washington won the consolation title last season.

As the No. 1 team from the south, South Washington County will play the No. 4 team from the north in its tournament opener at 8 p.m. Friday, March 17.