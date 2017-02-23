PWER Alpine Skiing: Fall ends Thompson’s run at state

“As he shot out of the course, he ended up losing one ski, and that was probably a good 50 yards away from the course,” head coach Scott Melander said.

A spectator picked up a ski, which ultimately resulted in a disqualification. At that point, Thompson was no longer eligible to ski in the state meet.

In a sport where results are measured down to the millisecond, the fall proved how one wrong move could be so costly.

“The results were not what anyone was hoping for with a DNF in run No. 1, but I couldn’t be prouder of how he responded to the fall with great sportsmanship and a positive attitude,” Melander said.

While a few seniors are graduating this spring, the first-year PWER head coach said a few of the program’s teams should return a group of experienced skiers next season. Most of the Woodbury girls’ and East Ridge boys’ teams will be back next season, along with the entire Park rosters. Melander said up-and-comers Colin Olson from the Woodbury boys’ team and Sonja Green from the East Ridge girls’ team should help fill in for graduating seniors this year.

Athletes with the PWER alpine team are next planning to volunteer for Special Olympics Minnesota as the organization hosts its state alpine meet at nearby Afton Alps Sunday, March 5.