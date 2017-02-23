Nordic Skiing: Marien, Schiferl wrap up seasons at state

Head coach Joe Wacker said East Ridge senior Megan Schiferl had her best performance of the day during the 5-kilometer classic race Thursday afternoon. She found herself in 40th place after the morning freestyle race when she finished with a time of 17 minutes, 19 seconds. But she was able to make a move up the results sheet during the classic portion of the pursuit, putting in a time of 18:01.6 to finish in 32nd place with a pursuit time of 35:20.6. The time was just 7 seconds away from all-state.

"She felt better at the end of that race than at any point this year, so that was really cool to see," Wacker said.

Woodbury senior Zachary Marien had an opposite experience from Schiferl as he had his best finish during the morning freestyle race. Marien skied the freestyle race in 15:29 to take 83rd heading into the afternoon classic race.

"He ripped it up," Wacker said about Marien's freestyle race. "He was beating kids from Stillwater that he had never beaten in that skate race on a very hard course that he had only skied one time."

Marien ended up finishing in 119th place after he skied a time of 17:43.4 in the afternoon classic race for a pursuit time of 33:12.4.

The state meet was a sigh of relief for the cross-country skiers after the regular season often included challenging snow conditions. While warm temps melted snow last week in the Twin Cities, there was plenty of snow available for skiing in northern Minnesota where the state meet was held.

"It was the best snow we've skied on for a race all year," Wacker said. "It was unbelievable how good it was."