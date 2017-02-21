Seventh-ranked East Ridge moved into a two-way tie for the top in the conference, sharing the lead with Woodbury at 12-2, with Cretin-Derham Hall a half-game back at 11-2.

Christenson scored eight straight points midway through the second half to give East Ridge a 50-42 advantage, a lead the Raptors never surrendered. But the Royals made it interesting.

Woodbury’s Ike Thilgen drained a 3-point field goal with 1:20 left to cut East Ridge’s lead to 61-59. Woodbury then closed to 62-61 on two free throws by Michael Jones. Christenson answered at the other end, sinking a pair of free throws for a 64-61 lead with 14.8 seconds left.

Woodbury’s Jones came down and set up for the shot everybody in the gym expected he would shoot, but his effort just hit the front of the rim and bounced off with 1.8 seconds to play.

Marcus Haskins of the Raptors canned two free throws for the final margin.

Haskins and Courtney Brown Jr. had 13 points for East Ridge while TJ Kelly added 10.

The Raptors survived despite big offensive games from Woodbury stars Jones (25 points) and Jake West (17 points).

Seventh-ranked East Ridge improved to 18-5 overall. Woodbury dropped to 17-6.

It was a revenge game of sorts for the Raptors. Woodbury defeated East Ridge 80-74 in the first meeting between the two teams this season.

East Ridge also came into the contest minus three starters from that game, all lost for the season with injuries or illness.

Woodbury hosts Cretin-Derham Hall (16-7, 11-2) Friday in another key SEC matchup.

East Ridge hosts Mounds View (9-13, 5-7) Friday.