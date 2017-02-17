PWER alpine qualifies Thompson to state

Two other PWER boys also finished in the top 20. East Ridge's Alfonso Amores placed 16th with a meet time of 1:03.50 while Woodbury's Hunter Holst was 18th in 1:04.08.

Woodbury's Britta Blanding finished 20th to lead the PWER girls teams with a time of 1:12.40. Her Woodbury teammate Cheyenne Warren skied to a 21st-place finish in 1:13.10.

The Woodbury girls' team finished fifth in the section team standings. East Ridge placed eighth and Park was 15th.

The East Ridge boys' team also placed fifth in the section. Woodbury was the next team in sixth place and Park was 15th.

The state meet will be held Wednesday at Giants Ridge near Biwabik.