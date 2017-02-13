Record-setting teammates

Moments later, his teammate and senior guard Brian Smith became the second player in MSA history to score 1,000 points.

However improbable it might seem, the scorers both reached the 1,000-point mark in Math and Science Academy's 91-55 victory Tuesday against Groves Academy in Woodbury.

While both players knew they had the opportunity to reach 1,000 points, they were first concerned about the critical Twin Cities Athletic Conference matchup.

"We first wanted to get the win, of course," Jeyachandran said. "We want to win all of our games to get a good seed in the conference playoffs."

From the way the Dragons were playing on offense, it was only a matter of time. Math and Science Academy led 52-25 at halftime. Both players reached the 1,000-point mark in the second half as Smith scored 38 points and Jeyachandran finished with 21.

"We knew it would come just from running our offense," Smith said.

The milestone was the latest reward for the players who Math and Science Academy head coach Nathan Schroeder has put in the varsity lineup since they were freshmen. Jeyachandran lives in Cottage Grove while Smith is from Woodbury.

Schroeder said both are known for their defense as well as their ability to score points. Smith is averaging around 24 points per game this season, and Jeyachandran holds the school record after scoring 48 points in one game last year.

"They know how to run off screens and get themselves open," Schroeder said. "They are just aggressive for rebounding and scrapping all the time."

Schroeder is in his fourth season as head coach of Math and Science Academy, and the Dragons have continued to make significant steps since his first season when the Dragons won just four games. Since then they won 15 games in 2015 and 17 last season.

"We really broke out that second year and kind of scared a couple people in our conference," Schroeder said. "We're starting to get more attention from other schools, too. This year, we actually had Park of Cottage Grove play us."

Math and Science Academy's record stands at 10-7 heading into Friday's conference game against Christian Life. The regular season will wrap up with a home game Tuesday against Learning For Leadership. Then the Dragons will prepare for arguably the most important stretch of their season in a few weeks.

The Twin Cities Independent Schools Conference and Eastern Minnesota Athletic Conference merged before the start of this season to form a mega 22-school Twin Cities Athletic Conference. This winter, the conference's schools were placed in three divisions. Each division will play a conference tournament during the week of Feb. 27 through March 4, and the Dragons are gunning for first place.

"It's our first conference tournament, so we're going to try to win the first one ever," Smith said.