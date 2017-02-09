Nordic Skiing: PWER's Schiferl, Marien finish all-conference

With other artificial snow places booked up, Suburban East Conference teams needed to make the trip to Red Wing's Mississippi National Golf Links to hold the race.

Schiferl was the highest-placing skier from the PWER times as she finished eighth with a pursuit time of 32 minutes, 21 seconds. The East Ridge senior skied the classic race in 17:11 and the skate in 15:10. Stillwater's Siri Bhacek won the pursuit title with a time of 31:16.

Woodbury's Marien finished in 21st place to win an all-conference award. He skied the classic race in 16:27 and the skate race in 14:13 for an all-conference time of 31:00. Stillwater's Shad Kraftson won the boys' pursuit title by finishing with a time of 27:22.

All-conference honorable mention awards from PWER boys skiers were won by East Ridge's Ethan Storm with a pursuit time of 31:36 and East Ridge's Michael Kenney in 31:51.

East Ridge's Eleasha McKenzie finished just three seconds from the final all-conference award spot. She finished 23rd with a pursuit time of 35:36 to wrap up an all-conference honorable mention award. Other PWER girls skiers who finished honorable mention were East Ridge's Britt Harrison in 38:07 and Woodbury's Haley Orf in 38:22.

The East Ridge girls' team was the highest-placing PWER team. The Raptors finished fifth with 380 team points, followed by Woodbury in seventh (308) and Park in eighth (252).

The East Ridge boys placed sixth with 343 points, followed by Park in seventh (222) and Woodbury in eighth (190).

The Section 3 race is scheduled for Tuesday at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis.