PWER Nordic: Three skiers are headed to state

Led by section runner-up Megan Schiferl, the East Ridge girls stood just a few places away from a top-two spot in the team standings as they headed into the afternoon's skate race. The top two placing teams in section competition earn a spot in the state meet.

While Henry Sibley was able to hold off East Ridge for second place by just three team points, Raptors individuals Schiferl and Eleasha McKenzie qualified for state along with Woodbury's Zach Marien.

For the senior Schiferl, this will be her fourth time qualifying for the state meet since first making the trip as a freshman in 2014. She has battled some injuries to her back and shins throughout the season but reported Tuesday that she was feeling as close to 100 percent as she has all season.

Last season, she surpassed Highland Park's Erin Moening to win the Section 3 individual title. Moening finished on top of the section this season after skiing to a pursuit time of 30 minutes, 23 seconds

After taking advantage of the right conditions last year, including a snowstorm during the race, Schiferl was satisfied with what she accomplished Tuesday.

"This year I was just hoping to get back up there and race with her because she's so good," Schiferl said of Moening. "So I'm really happy with how I did, and really happy for her with how she did."

Schiferl finished with a pursuit time of 31:05 after completing the morning's classic race in 16:41 and the skate portion in 14:24.

After qualifying for state, Schiferl said she is feeling good about the goals she has set.

"At the beginning of the season I went in hoping for all state, which would be top-25," Schiferl said. "Now, seeing how well I did today, I'm hoping maybe top-10 is my big goal. But I'll be really happy with all-state if I get that."

Woodbury senior Marien will be able to wrap up his high school skiing career with a trip to the state meet for the first time in his career. Marien finished 10th in the boys' pursuit race with a time of 28:42. He put together a 15:31 classic race before skating to a time of 13:11 to hold on to his 10th spot in the pursuit standings.

Marien finished 36th in the Section 3 race last season, but he put in some extra work over the summer to improve—including roller skiing three times a week with local ski club Endurance United.

"It's never really been close for me, but this year I just put in the work over the summer and put in the work during the season, even with the limited snow we had," Marien said about qualifying for state. "It ended up working out."

McKenzie finished eighth in the girls' pursuit race to earn her first career individual qualifying spot to the state meet. The junior skied to a pursuit time of 34:11, including 18:29 in the classic portion and 15:42 in the skate.

McKenzie already has experience as a state qualifier after the East Ridge girls' advanced as a team last season.

"I think state helped me, especially since the course was more difficult," she said. "It challenged me."

Kenney, Storm just miss

East Ridge sophomore Michael Kenney and junior Ethan Storm each finished just outside the cutoff for state qualification Tuesday.

The top six individuals in section pursuit time who are not on the top two teams qualify for the state meet. Minneapolis South skier Ethan Nelson finished 15th with a time of 30:28 to earn the final individual state qualifying spot. Kenney finished 16th with a pursuit time of 30:32 and Storm was 17th in 30:46.

The East Ridge skiers were disappointed after Nelson was able to pass them during the afternoon's skate race. The two did not realize they would be close to state qualification until they looked at the Suburban East Conference championship meet results from last week.

"At conference, we were looking at our times and comparing them to last year's state qualifiers, and we were like, 'Oh yeah, we could probably make it,'" Kenney said.

Although their seasons ended in the section race this season, the two are optimistic about their chances next year.

"We've got next year, so we're definitely going to state then," Storm said.