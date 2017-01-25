Alpine Skiing: PWER alpine races through tough conditions

Head coach Scott Melander said the recent winter rain made the racing conditions challenging for the conference skiers. But two individual skiers in the girls’ varsity competition were able to crack the top 10. Woodbury’s Cheyenne Warren finished sixth with a dual time of 1 minute, 10.27 seconds. Britta Blanding finished 10th for Woodbury with a 1:14.11. East Ridge’s Daniella Del Toro finished just outside the top 10 in 11th place with a time of 1:14.38.

On the boys’ side, Alfonso Amores of East Ridge took 10th in 1:05.36.

The East Ridge boys’ team finished second in the race with a total score of 629. Woodbury finished sixth with 445 points, and Park was eighth with a score of 330.

Stillwater scored 697 total points to take first in the boys’ team standings.

The Woodbury girls’ varsity team finished third with 618 total points after two skiers placed in the top 10. East Ridge finished sixth with 432 points and Park ninth with 174 points.

Stillwater finished first in the girls’ race with 724 team points.

PWER is scheduled to compete in another conference meet Jan. 24 at Wild Mountain.