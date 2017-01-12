Park placed second in the competition with a team score of 135.5 in the invitational while Woodbury was third with a score of 131.050. Forest Lake finished first with a 138.15 after taking first in the vault, bars, beam and floor.

Mandy Hafner led Park by taking first place in the floor event after scoring a 9.35. Hafner also took second in the all-around (34.55).

Taylor Sommerland had two second-place finishes for Park on the beam (9.3) and the vault (8.8).

Woodbury’s Emma Golden picked up two fourth place finishes on the floor (8.85) and the beam (8.95). Haley Lind took fourth in the all-around for the Royals with a score of 33.9, and Golden was fifth with a 33.8.