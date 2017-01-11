Cross-Country Ski: PWER skiers finally see race action

The first meet of the season came on Thursday when PWER had the opportunity to ski with the Twin City Nordic Ski Conference in a 5-kilometer classic race at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington.

The highlight of the day for PWER was in the girls’ varsity race when senior Megan Schiferl battled with Highland Park’s Erin Moening for first place. Last season, both racers battled for first place in Section 3 before Schiferl eventually won the championship. Moening ended up being the state runner-up in the pursuit results at the Minnesota State High School League’s state meet.

PWER head coach Joe Wacker said he talked with the coaches ahead of time to allow Schiferl and Moening to race in the same wave of skiers.

“They both crushed it,” Wacker said. “Erin and Megan basically had their own race, and everybody else had their own race. They were so much faster than everyone else.”

Moening finished first place in the girls’ varsity race with a score of 16 minutes, 54 seconds. Schiferl was second with a time of 17:08, followed in third place by Erica Meyers of Highland Park with a time of 17:20. Eleasha McKenzie finished fifth for PWER with a time of 19:01.

Wacker credited Hailey Orf for having a good first race as she placed 14th with a time of 20:37.

Zach Marien led the PWER boys’ team by finishing 13th with a time of 16:11. Ethan Storm was 20th with a time of 16:52 and Michael Kenney finished 21st in 17:18.

Wacker said the team results were good considering it was their first meet of the season while the other teams have had multiple races. The PWER girls finished second in the meet while the boys were fifth.

“We thought it was a great girls’ result,” Wacker said. “And we have a very young boys’ team.”

Loppet Invite

PWER also made a trip to Minneapolis on Saturday for the Loppet Invite at Theodore Wirth Park.

The girls’ team finished 12th out of 18 teams in the meet while the boys’ placed 14th.

Schiferl had the highest finish among PWER individuals as she finished fifth in the 5-kilometer freestyle race with a time of 13:12.83. Britt Harrison finished 34th in the girls’ classic race in 17:07.52.

Marien placed 12th in the boys’ freestyle (12:09.58) while Storm was 23rd in boys’ classic (13:43.13).