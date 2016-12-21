Girls' Tennis: Woodbury standout is honored by the USTA

This commitment to tennis is one of the reasons why the Trinity School at River Ridge sophomore received the USTA Northern Section’s Jerry Noyce Girls Junior Sportsmanship Award. The award, which Mulvey was given at a banquet in November, is reserved for a junior player who displays qualities of sportsmanship during tournament play and away from the court.

Even though Mulvey is as involved in extracurriculars as just about any student in Minnesota, she admitted it was still a surprise when a familiar USTA line judge informed her of the award.

“I had no idea something like that was coming down the road,” Mulvey said. “It was one of the line judges named Lisa that informed me of it a few weeks before the award was going to take place. So that was really exciting for me to find that out.”

Away from the court, Mulvey stays busy in activities at Trinity School at River Ridge. She won a silver medal from the National Latin Exam, is a member of Trinity’s wind ensemble and also is a member of the school’s student government.

On the court, Mulvey has performed as one of Minnesota’s standout tennis players over the past few years. She finished third at the Minnesota Class 1A state singles tournament this fall, an improvement from last year’s fourth-place finish that she earned as a freshman.

Mulvey found herself in a battle for the third place award with Staples-Motley senior Izabella Edin. The match was no cakewalk, either. Edin won a 7-1 tiebreaker to put Mulvey in an early deficit.

“A big part of that match was just a mental battle,” Mulvey said. “Especially losing that first set. I really had that goal, and I wanted to keep fighting to try and do anything to win that second set and bring it to a third set.”

She did just that, rebounding to win the second set 6-2 before taking the third set 6-2. Before the start of the season, Mulvey set her sights on returning to the state tournament and improving on her fourth-place finish as a freshman.

She was relieved to make that happen.

“It was such a great match,” Mulvey said about facing Edin. “It was so close, and both of us competed so well. Looking back on that experience, it was so fun to compete so hard with someone. And such a nice player, too. We had a great match.”

Mulvey is a sophomore who still has two years left of high school tennis. She said her goal in that time is to win a Class 1A state title.

But Mulvey has her eye on the future, as well. She is already in the process of searching for a college that matches not only her tennis goals but also her academic aspirations.

“I’m just starting to work through that whole process, but I think college tennis is hopefully in my future,” Mulvey said.