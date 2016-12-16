Woodbury and East Ridge happened to meet each other in the first dual of the Suburban East Conference season Thursday at Woodbury Middle School. Both head coaches expected a close competition, and that prediction came true as the Raptors led Woodbury 88-83 heading into the final event – the 400 freestyle relay.

But Woodbury was able to clinch victory by just one point, 93-92, thanks to a strong effort from its top-two 400 freestyle relay teams.

For the swimmers involved, it was serious business.

“It was really stressful, especially leading it off,” said senior Eric Sortland, who swam the first leg for the Woodbury A 400 freestyle relay team. “I wanted to get not just my relay, but all relays fired up. So I really had to dig deep and go for it.”

The Woodbury 400 teams finished first and third to leapfrog East Ridge in the team results. The Woodbury A team of Sortland, Tom Hathaway, Calvin Sroga and Timothy Rizzo finished first in 3 minutes, 24.15 seconds. The Woodbury B team of Lukas Hruby, Benji Haile, Noah Qiu and Akhil Madurai was third in 3:38.40.

Woodbury head coach Marty Hoven said a last-minute adjustment for the Woodbury B team helped push it to a crucial third place finish. Hruby was added to the lineup after swimming well in other events.

“We looked at it, and we made one quick adjustment at the end just to try to bolster the B relay just enough,” Hoven said. “It worked out great for us.”

East Ridge looked like it had a good shot at winning the meet after sweeping the 100 backstroke. Carlo Mallari (58.15), Hans Verhoeven (59.84) and Mauricio Ballek (1:04.75) finished first through third to give East Ridge a modest margin in the team scores heading into the final two events.

East Ridge head coach Meghan Weiss credited the Woodbury 400 freestyle B relay for making the difference in the final event.

“I knew Woodbury was going to put together a pretty fast 400 free relay, so I was hoping our guys could go second and third,” Weiss said. “Their B relay had a fantastic swim. There’s a few things we could have maybe changed to see if it would have gone in our favor, but we went with our best lineup to see what we could do.”

Woodbury also received a relay win from the 200 freestyle team of Sortland, Hathaway, Sroga and Rizzo (1:32.74). East Ridge’s 200 medley relay team of Verhoeven, Casey McGrath, Mallari and Adam Hrastich also finished first (1:47.98).

Woodbury individual first place finishes came from Rizzo in the 200 freestyle (1:49.54) and the 500 freestyle (4:51.08), Sroga in the 200 individual medley (2:05.26), and Sortland in the 50 freestyle (22.36) and the 100 freestyle (49.76).

Other East Ridge individual wins came from Bradley Ostrom in the 1-meter diving (9.00), Carter Smith in the 100 butterfly (57.03) and McGrath in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.55).

The Raptors and Royals swimmers look forward to the annual meet for more reasons than the fact that the score is usually close. Most of them swim together in the offseason with local club team South East Metro Sharks.

“I know the other guys, they have been my friends ever since I joined the club,” East Ridge swimmer Mallari said about the Sharks.

Last year's dual win for Woodbury over East Ridge was by a wider margin than the one-point finish Thursday. With a deep roster of up-and-coming swimmers, Weiss said the Raptors are poised to have a talented team over the next few seasons.

“We have a lot of young talent,” Weiss said. “We are a very young team. We have 36 guys, and we have three seniors and a lot of ninth and 10th graders. I think we are on the verge right now of kind of exploding, which is really fun.”

Woodbury is confident this season with the return of a few talented swimmers who made appearances at state last year. Returning state qualifiers include Sortland in the 50 freestyle and Sroga in the 500 freestyle. The Royals also have returned three of the four swimmers who helped qualify a 200 freestyle relay to state last year.

The Royals are optimistic about their chances to send a group of individuals and teams to state again this March.

“I know everyone has trained super hard in the offseason, just because we wanted to get it going in the high school season,” Sortland said. “So I think everyone is doing well, and I think we might be able to send a few more people to state this year.”