Season Preview: New PWER skiers get into the mix

Last year’s seniors helped produce a significant group of state qualifiers. The East Ridge girls’ team advanced to state and ended up placing 15th. Woodbury sent seniors Kathleen Danielson and Grant Davis to the state meet, and the East Ridge boys’ team also qualified seniors Nathan Strom and Jake Fabro.

While those seniors have graduated, head coach Joe Wacker is looking forward to the new faces that will help fill the void on the PWER varsity teams.

“This is kind of their moment to step up to make the team theirs and kind of make a statement about what they want to be as skiers,” Wacker said.

One of the most experienced returning skiers is East Ridge senior Megan Schiferl, who won the Section 3 girls’ individual championship last season and finished 51st in the state’s pursuit results. Wacker said she had spent a good portion of her offseason training, and she took a trip to Canada during Thanksgiving break to train on snow.

“This last offseason she put a much more concentrated effort into skiing,” Wacker said. “Just from the dryland and watching her comfort on skis and where she’s at technically at this time of the year, it looks like it’s going to be pretty good for her.”

Wacker said Schiferl, East Ridge’s Eleasha McKenzie and Woodbury’s Zach Marien have likely spent the most time training this offseason.

The PWER Nordic teams have spent the first few weeks of practice dryland training while they wait for colder weather and snow. Parks such as Elm Creek Park Reserve in Osseo and Hyland Lake Park Reserve in Bloomington have skiing areas of machine-made snow during the winter, but the weather this November has been too warm to get started.

Looking at long-range forecasts from the National Weather Service and the Weather Channel, Wacker said he is optimistic about the chances for good snow conditions this winter.

“They all predicted a pretty warm November but then below average temperatures in December and January,” Wacker said. “I’m feeling pretty good about the weather we’re going to get.”