Cross Country: MSA’s Wolfgram wins Class 1A title

Although it was not a personal record for Wolfgram, she was able to reach her goal of winning a Class 1A state title.

“Of course, my time could have been a lot better,” Wolfgram said. “That’s something I’m going to have to work on.”

Wolfgram finished more than 40 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, Marissa Whitehead of Martin County West/Martin Luther. She crossed the finish line with a time of 19:08.6.

Wolfgram said it was hard at times to tell how far the second place runner was behind her.

“I had no idea where the second place was because the cheering was really loud,” she said.

Although many runners finished their cross country seasons on Saturday, Wolfgram has at least one race left. She plans on running at the Nike Cross Nationals Heartland Regionals on Nov. 13 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The top five individuals will have the opportunity to race at the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland in December.

She will continue her training plan through the next few weeks to prepare for the meet.

“Just this week we’ve started to bump the runs down five minutes,” Wolfgram said. “So hopefully, I’ll peak during Heartland.”

Now that the eighth grader already has a state title under her belt, she hopes to keep it going over the rest of her high school career.

“Getting four state titles in a row, that would be pretty nice,” Wolfgram said. “And track is coming up, and I do want to get a couple of state titles there, too.”

Math and Science Academy senior Ellie Haland wrapped up her senior season with a top-40 finish at the state meet.

Haland placed 35th among Class 1A girls with a time of 20:07.1. She had run at the state meet once before as a sophomore. When comparing the two, she felt Saturday's race was her best performance.

“I liked this race a lot more, partially because my teammate is here,” Haland said. “And partially because I think I’ve gotten a bit stronger over the years.”

Haland ran her personal best time at this year's section meet, 19:50.5, to qualify for state. Although she was not able to duplicate her personal best, she was still pleased with most of her race on Saturday.

“‘I went out a bit too fast, and I started my kick a bit too late, but other than that I think I did pretty well,” Haland said.

Freshman Harris Anderson made his first appearance at state on Saturday after running his career best time at sections.

Anderson ran a time of 17:18.6 at sections to guarantee his spot at state. It was his fastest 5K ever by more than 30 seconds.

“I was kind of surprised I went to state,” Anderson said. “I knew that I could go to state, but I wasn’t completely sure.”

He nearly duplicated that record on Saturday. Anderson placed 73rd in the Class 1A boys race with a time of 17:25.1. He was also happy with the time.

“I felt really good,” Anderson said. “I went out kind of fast, but I feel like it was pretty good.”

Now that he has the experience, Anderson hopes to make a repeat appearance to St. Olaf again next season.

“If you go to state once, you kind of have to keep on going,” Anderson said.