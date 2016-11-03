Cross Country: Three Dragons are headed to state

Wolfgram has completed two races earlier this season with sub-18 minute times. Although the section race did not yield a personal record, coach Ryan Soule said it was still an impressive performance.

“She ran 17:52 this year, and she ran 17:48 as well, so not her fastest time,” Soule said. “But she ran really well.”

Wolfgram’s teammate, senior Ellie Haland, took second in the race with a time of 19:50.5. Both runners qualified for this weekend’s state meet. The time was a personal best and the second-fastest in Math and Science Academy history, aside from those set by Wolfgram. This weekend will be Haland’s second appearance at state.

“I knew she was capable of it,” Soule said about the senior qualifying for state. “(Coach Brendan Ruter) and I were surprised that she got second, but we knew she was capable of qualifying for state. So that was really exciting to see.”

Freshman Harris Anderson also qualified for the Class 1A state meet this weekend. Anderson finished eighth in the section boys race with a time of 17:18.6.

Soule said they expected Anderson to compete for a state bid, but he exceeded expectations in the race.

“We knew he was capable of running fast, too, but we didn’t think he was going to run quite that fast,” Soule said. “It was a little over a 30 second PR for him.”

The Math and Science Academy girls team placed fifth out of 12 teams in the section field while the boys placed seventh out of 15 teams.

With the Math and Science Academy runners gearing up for the state meet, Soule said they hope to see some competitive races this weekend.

“We just hope they run well and run smart, and hope to see them run to the best of their abilities,” Soule said.

The state cross country meet will take place on Saturday morning on the campus of St. Olaf College in Northfield.