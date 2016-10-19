Adapted Soccer: Thunderbolts get season's first shutout

Converted junior goalie Bryce Smith – a forward for much of his career with the Thunderbolts -- continued his hot play in the net for the Thunderbolts, stopping or deflecting every shot that came close.

It was the second win of the season for the Thunderbolts over North/Tartan.

South Washington County improved to 6-0 on the season.

So far this season, the Thunderbolts are outscoring the competition by an average of 12-to-1.

Next up for the Thunderbolts are three straight away games. South Washington County then returns home for senior night matchup Nov. 1 against the Dakota United Hawks.