    Adapted Soccer: Thunderbolts get season's first shutout

    By John Molene Today at 3:06 p.m.
    Tyler Tinnucci of the Thunderbolts dribbles down the court in the first half against North/Tartan in adapted soccer action Tuesday. (Photo by John Molene)1 / 3
    Senior forward Justin Neff gets set to kick and score for the Thunderbolts in the first half of Tuesday's gam against visiting North/Tartan. The Thunderbolts led 6-0 at the half and won 9-0 to remain undefeated on the season. (Photo by John Molene)2 / 3
    South Washington County goalie Bryce Smith makes a stop in the first half of a shot on goal. Smith didn't allow a goal in the Thunderbolts' 9-0 win. (Photo by John Molene)3 / 3

    After holding their previous four opponents to a goal each, the South Washington County Thunderbolts finally got their first shutout of the season as the Thunderbolts defeated visiting North/Tartan 9-0 Tuesday afternoon.

    Converted junior goalie Bryce Smith – a forward for much of his career with the Thunderbolts -- continued his hot play in the net for the Thunderbolts, stopping or deflecting every shot that came close.

    It was the second win of the season for the Thunderbolts over North/Tartan.

    South Washington County improved to 6-0 on the season.

    So far this season, the Thunderbolts are outscoring the competition by an average of 12-to-1.

    Next up for the Thunderbolts are three straight away games. South Washington County then returns home for senior night matchup Nov. 1 against the Dakota United Hawks.

