Playing at Lifetime Fitness in Lakeville, two East Ridge and one Woodbury singles players advanced to the quarterfinals on Friday.

Singles advancing were eighth-seeded Jordyn Brown and sixth-seeded Megan Karrow of East Ridge, along with fifth-seeded Maura Stevenson of Woodbury. None of those local singles players will have easy matches Monday, as all play higher-seeded opponents. Brown will square off against top-seeded Samantha Nichols of Eagan.

Doubles teams advancing to the quarterfinals were top-seeded Delaney and Mackenzie Schurhamer of Woodbury, sixth-seeded Jenica Monkman and Elizabeth Jordahl of Woodbury and seventh-seeded Regan Dolezal and Julia Travis of East Ridge.

The Schurhamer team won 6-0, 6-0 in both matches on Friday as they continue to seek a return trip to the state tournament.

Rounds three through five in the section tournament will be held at Lifetime Fitness in Lakeville this Monday and Tuesday.