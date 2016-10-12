Grant Tostenrud moves the ball ahead to his East Ridge teammates during the first half of Tuesday's game against Woodbury. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

A two-goal burst for East Ridge in the first few minutes of play was the difference for the Raptors in a section playoff victory over Woodbury on Tuesday.

Grant Tostenrud started the scoring in the Class 2A, Section 4 tournament contest with a goal about nine minutes into the game. The Raptors added another goal less than a minute later when a Jake Boerjan shot found the back of the net.

That early offense ended up being the difference in the 2-0 section victory for East Ridge.

“We came out pretty quick because we knew how important sections is,” Boerjan said. “It’s a whole different game. So we really came out fast, and it was great to put one away quick so we could get our momentum going.”

East Ridge advanced to the section semifinals with the win on Tuesday. Second-seeded East Ridge will face third-seeded North St. Paul on Thursday for a spot in the section finals.

Woodbury’s season ended with a record of 2-11-2 after the loss Tuesday. Head coach Joe Quintavalle said a few mistakes contributed to the early deficit for the Royals.

But once they decided to play with more attackers on the field the second half, the Royals were able to start forcing more pressure on offense. But it was an uphill battle once they fell behind by two goals early.

“You’re down 2-0 against someone like East Ridge, it’s hard to come back,” Quintavalle said. “The second half, I thought we played more aggressive. We played more direct.”

The Raptors will head into Thursday’s game with a 12-game unbeaten streak. The only loss for East Ridge this season was to Stillwater, the top seed in the eight-team Section 4AA tournament.

But the Raptors are feeling good about the progress they have made since that Sept. 8 loss.

“I think we’re feeling good right now, gaining momentum,” Tostenrud said. “We’re looking forward to the next game.”

Thursday’s game between the Raptors and St. Paul North will start at 7 p.m. at East Ridge High School.