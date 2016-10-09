East Ridge's Marin Majewski (23) and Park's Belle DeGeus (10) battle for possession during Saturday's Suburban East Conference game at Park High School. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

The East Ridge girls soccer team finished its regular season schedule with a 1-0 overtime win on Saturday at neighboring Park.

Both teams played to a 0-0 tie at the end of regulation through a physical battle. But the Raptors’ Ashley TeGantvoort scored the game-winning goal in the final five minutes of overtime. She netted the goal after tracking down a bouncing ball off a clearing attempt by Park.

East Ridge head coach Mark Abboud credited forwards Noelle Tomes and Brooke Valiukas for helping disrupt Park’s clearance on the play. TeGantvoort’s goal backed up Abboud’s feeling that she was due Saturday.

“I just felt it was her game today,” he said. “I told her at the beginning of the game I felt she was going to get one for us. She happened to wait 87 minutes, but she got it. It was a good goal.”

Park co-coaches Sarah Neitz and Stacy Paleen were not disappointed with what they saw on the field Saturday. They praised the Wolfpack’s effort to match East Ridge’s physical play.

“It was one of our better games of the season,” Neitz said. “They worked hard; they gave 110 percent.”

Abboud talked to his East Ridge players at halftime about playing better defense to limit the Park attack. He was happy with how they were able to generate most of the scoring chances the rest of the game.

“To their credit, our defenders responded really well,” Abboud said. “I felt the second half was all us, we controlled the entire game.”

Abboud also commented on Park’s ability to stop their chances on corner kicks. Goalkeeper Alivia Kons made a few saves to keep the game scoreless.

“The Park keeper was very solid on corner kicks,” Abboud said. “Usually we’re very dangerous on corner kicks, but she really scooped up a lot of stuff.”

The section playoffs are scheduled to start this week for Park and East Ridge. East Ridge is set to start the Section 4AA Tournament at home against North High School at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Abboud said the key for the Raptors is to keep playing like they have recently. The Raptors have won five of their last six games, and the feeling is they are peaking at the right time of the season.

“I just think we need to keep playing how we’re playing right now,” TeGantvoort said. “We’re doing really good. I just like the team right now.”

For Park, the goal is to keep producing offensively in the section playoffs.

“When we score goals, we win games mostly,” Paleen said. “For us, that's going to be key if we can find that goal and then hunker down on defense.”

In addition to Saturday's victory, the Raptors also won a road game versus White Bear Lake 4-0 on Thursday and lost at Cretin-Derham Hall 3-2 on Oct. 4.

Abboud said the Raptors started slow against the Raiders on Oct. 4, falling behind 2-0. They were able to tie the game at 2-2, but Cretin-Derham Hall ended up scoring the game-winning goal in the second half on a penalty kick.

Brittany Mahowald scored in the first half, and Emily Bunnell also scored on a penalty kick in the second half.

Mahowald netted two goals against White Bear Lake, and Tomes and Lauren Johnson each also scored once.

East Ridge wrapped up the regular season with a Suburban East Conference record of 5-1-2.

Park also won a 3-0 game versus Henry Sibley on Oct. 4 and lost 3-0 to Mounds View on Thursday in addition to the Saturday loss to East Ridge.

McKayla Kortus, Mandy Elton and Allison Best each tallied goals in the 3-0 win over Henry Sibley. It was Park’s senior night, and the coaches said the game ended with a lineup of all senior players on the field except for the goalkeeper.

Park finished the Suburban East Conference schedule with a record of 2-6-0.