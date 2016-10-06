Girls Tennis: New Life Academy defeats neighboring Park

Maddie Reckinger of Park comes to the net to volley at No. 4 singles Wednesday. (Bulletin photo by John Molene)

Rachel Breiholz of New Life Academy makes a return in the No. 1 doubles match Wednesday. (Bulletin photo by John Molene)

Senior Jessica Gross led the way for the Eagles with a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles.

“I felt especially good today about our singles players,” said New Life coach Marcia Bussey. “They covered the court very well. I think they were reading their opponent very well today and they were able to place it where it was difficult for their opponent. And I think that was part of a plan that we were talking about, hitting it deep and they were able to keep it deep. I think they were able to put them away in a very efficient way.”

After a rocky start where they lost 10 of 12 dual meets, the Eagles finished the season with eight straight team wins.

Park’s top doubles team of Saren Croker and Megan Morris won the longest and most competitive match of the meet, rallying for a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 win at No. 1 doubles.

Sixth-seeded New Life Academy plays fifth-seed Lake City in the Section 1A tournament Thursday, Oct. 6, at Stewartville.

Park dropped a 6-1 decision to St. Paul Harding in the first round of the Section 3AA team event Monday but will have its top singles and doubles compete in the Section 3AA individual tournament Friday at Lifetime Fitness in Lakeville.

MEET RESULTS

No. 1 singles – Jessica Gross, NLA, defeated Mary Corderio, Park, 6-3, 6-3.

No. 2 singles – Siri Nicol, NLA, defeated Jessica Juhl, Park, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 3 singles – Tori Moorman, NLA, defeated Kate Townsend, Park 6-0, 6-2.

No. 4 singles – Bryna Eigenfeld, NLA, defeated Maddie Reckinger, Park, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 1 doubles – Saren Croker-Megan Morris, Park, defeated Emme Fry-Rachel Breiholz, NLA, 3-6, 6-4. 7-5.

No. 2 doubles – Elena Draheim-Gracie Chermak, NLA, Emily Solem-Brenna Sommerland, Park, 6-3, 2-6 (10-4).

No. 3 doubles – Abby Fjelsta-Caitlyn Swigart, Park, defeated Olivia Thomas-Bridgette Dalldorf, NLA, 6-4, 6-3.