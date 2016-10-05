Tierney Wolfgram poses for a photo outside of the Math and Science Academy campus. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

Math and Science Academy eighth-grader Tierney Wolfgram has consistently been ranked the top Class 1A runner in Minnesota this season.

This fall, she wants to back up the polls at the state meet.

Wolfgram turned in a podium finish at the Class 1A state cross country meet last year as a seventh-grader. She finished 10th among Class 1A runners with a 5-kilometer time of 19 minutes and 26.1 seconds at St. Olaf College state course.

Finishing on the podium meant she had to overcome the challenge of being one of the youngest runners at the state meet.

“There may have been some nervous tears before the race,” Wolfgram recalled with a laugh.

Although Wolfgram is only 13 years old, she already has years of running experience under her belt. She recalls winning her age group in the first distance race, a 4-miler, her parents signed her up for about four years ago.

Now she is a motivated runner on the Math and Science Academy cross country team. She put in a lot of miles over the summer to prepare for the season, running an estimated 42 to 45 miles per week. Her coaches have noticed the effort.

“Her motivation is probably one of the biggest reasons,” said coach Brendan Ruter about Wolfgram’s success. “She’s very committed to running, and she’s very committed to her goals of being one of the best runners in the state of Minnesota.”

Wolfgram said one of her goals this fall is to run the top time out of all runners in the Class 1A and 2A races at the state cross country meet. She also hopes to qualify for Nike Cross Nationals, a national championship meet for high school cross country athletes. This year’s Nike Cross Nationals’ race is scheduled for Dec. 3 in Portland, Ore.

Wolfgram’s success extends beyond cross country running. Last spring, she placed second in the Class 1A 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:54.26 at the state track and field meet.

Although she has experienced success in both sports, Wolfgram said she enjoys cross country a little more than track and field.

“Every race, there’s a different course,” she said about why cross country is her favorite. “Track is just boring, going around and around.”

Wolfgram’s talent is not the only thing that has helped her become one of the top cross country runners in the state. Her coaches have also recognized her determination to improve at every practice.

“One of the things that makes her special as a person is not only her motivation, but just her attitude in general,” cross country coach Ryan Soule said. “She shows up every day, she does all the little things we ask her to do. She still has fun, but she always comes back wanting to do more.”