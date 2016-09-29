Boys Soccer: Wolfpack, Royals battle to 2-2 tie

Park's Josh Kuemmel (11) looks to move the ball downfield during Thursday's game at Park High School. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

Chalk it up as a draw for the Park and Woodbury boys soccer teams on Thursday.

Nothing was decided after both teams played to a 2-2 tie at the end of regulation. Two scoreless five-minute overtimes produced more scoring chances for both teams. But as the final horn sounded, Woodbury and Park were forced to settle for a draw.

Park needed a comeback goal from Avery Tillery to tie the game at 2-2 with about 20 minutes left in regulation.

Park coach Jason Arnebeck noticed some improved play from his players in the second half as they dug out of a 2-1 hole.

“More as a team, we weren’t worried so much about calls that were or were not being made on the field, they weren’t worried about if guys were or were not making runs,” Arnebeck said. “They just started passing the ball a little bit more, and trying to be a little less individualistic.”

Tillery scored both of Park’s goals in the tie game. The two goals were the first of the year for the senior attacker who said neither team deserved a loss on Thursday.

“They had some strong center mids, number seven (Alex Santos) was definitely one of the tougher players on their team,” Tillery said. “Both teams battled hard. It was a well-deserved draw for both teams.”

The Royals got their first-half goals from Santos and Cade Keesling. Santos scored his goal on a pass from Ryker Mischo.

The Royals were satisfied with the offense they had Thursday. It was the second game this season where they scored at least two goals.

But they also felt like could have added more offense with the number of chances they had in the first half.

“We were happy with the goals, but we were losing the ball too much by dribbling and weak passes,” Santos said.

Woodbury lost eight of its first nine games to start the season, but recently the schedule has produced better results. The Royals defeated Prior Lake 2-0 on Saturday for the first win of the season, and now they have the 2-2 draw from Thursday.

“We’re playing better as a team than we were earlier in the season,” head coach Joe Quintavalle said. “We’re possessing the ball better, we’re a little stronger in the back, defensively. We're winning balls in the air when earlier in the season we were missing everything.”

Woodbury’s overall record now sits at 1-8-2 on the season while Park is 7-5-2. The Wolfpack are 2-3-2 in Suburban East Conference play while Woodbury is 0-3-2.