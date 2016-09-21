Cross Country: Woodbury boys improve at Applejack Invite

The Woodbury boys cross country team took 15th place out of 19 teams at the 2015 Lakeville Applejack Invite.

The Royals improved by eight positions in 2016, taking seventh out of 18 teams this past Saturday.

Senior Joe Romain led the Royals with a second-place finish (16 minutes, 20.14 seconds) as the Woodbury boys continued their strong start to the season.

“It was a good performance,” coach Mark Andrews said. “I thought they really did very well.”

Romain finished second at least year’s Applejack Invite, but he ran the race about 9 seconds faster this year in the 5-kilometer race. The senior All-Suburban East Conference runner was eighth at the 1-mile mark, Andrews said, and fourth by the 2-1/2-mile mark before finishing second.

“He just kept moving up,” Andrews said. “I look for him to do really well all season long.”

Junior Peter Michalowicz was Woodbury’s next-best finisher in 48th place (17:39.59). Senior Ryan Murphy took 53rd (17:50.52), senior Ben Reuter took 56th (17:56.03) and sophomore Grant Wittman took 68th (18:08.39).

On the girls side, freshman Tiffany Holiday led the team with an 18th-place finish (20:22.97), and seventh-grader Maggie McCarthy was second on the team with a 67th-place finish (21:46.80). Junior Haley Orf finished 69th (21:52.73), freshman Elizabeth Molnau finished 79th (22:14.37) and senior Maggie Wilson finished 94th (22:23.36).

The Royals finished 12th out of 18 teams overall.

Andrews said Holiday is capable of running a race in less than 20 minutes, noting the impressive work she did during the summer. Holiday was an all-conference honorable mention honoree last year and won the team’s most-improved award.

“She’s a very accomplished runner, even as a ninth-grader,” Andrews said. “She’s got a huge upside.”

Both teams are scheduled to compete in the Milaca Mega Meet on Saturday in Milaca.