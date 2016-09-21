Volleyball: Eagles play best match of season

The New Life Academy volleyball team played its best match of the season in its 3-0 victory on Thursday over PACT Charter School, coach Wally Bomgren said.

The team served very well, he said, and blocked the best it has all season. That allowed it to grab the lead in each set and sweep the match with a 25-20 win in the third set.

“The third game can sometimes be the toughest to win,” Bomgren said. “I was satisfied with our play being fairly steady throughout the night.”

The Eagles won the first set 25-13 and the second 25-19. Senior outside hitters Hannah Nelson and Joci Morara led the team with seven kills each. Senior setter Ally Hullett led the team with 12 assists and sophomore setter Bethany Breiholz added 11.

Defensive specialists Nadia Nelson and Dani Miller led the team in service aces with six and five, respectively. New Life Academy had 19 aces on the match.

The victory came during a week in which Miller earned a spot in the starting lineup. Bomgren said Miller, a senior, has a strong serve, adding that he plans on having her serve first in matches and play the back-right position on defense.

“She’s a smart defender and is just one of those players who doesn’t want to let the ball hit the floor,” he said.

Bomgren added that libero Mackenzie Porupsky’s serve receive has been getting stronger throughout the season. The senior leads the team in digs with 78, including a team-high 11 last Thursday.

“She was spot on with many of her serve receives, which keeps our offense working,” Bomgren said.

New Life Academy improved to 3-0 in Minnesota Christian Athletic Association play with the victory and 4-5 on the season. The Eagles were scheduled to face conference opponents Maranatha Christian Academy and Heritage Christian Academy on Monday and Tuesday and play in a tournament Friday and Saturday.