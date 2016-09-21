Girls Tennis: Momentum builds with East Ridge tournament win

The East Ridge girls tennis team celebrates after winning its home tournament for the first time in four years. (Submitted photo)

The East Ridge girls tennis team won the team title at its home tournament on Saturday for the first time in four years.

East Ridge swept the doubles lineup on its way to the team title. East Ridge coach Suzie Heideman said the Raptors should pick up some momentum from the strong tournament finish.

“I thought yesterday was a big highlight of our season so far because everyone competed and there were some really tough teams,” Heideman said. “We were very excited.”

Heideman said Princeton has won the meet for the past few years, and Woodbury also proved tough in defeating the Raptors at a conference dual earlier this season.

East Ridge swept the tournament’s doubles lineup on Saturday, and none of the teams even lost a set in the process. Regan Dolezal and Julia Travis won for the Raptors at first doubles.

At second doubles, Allison Marshall and Kailey Courteau finished first, and at third doubles the crown went to Brianna Whisler and Fabi Ramirez Rivera.

East Ridge’s Celina Ough also finished first in the singles lineup for East Ridge at fourth singles. Jordyn Brown played her way to the championship match at second singles before losing to take second.

Alicia Zhang won her final match of the day to finish in third place at third singles, and at first singles Megan Karrow ended up placing fourth.

All of the East Ridge players finished in fourth place or better in the tournament. Heideman said that means every player won their first match of the day.

“It was really exceptional that all of the players won their first matches, because it helped the team tremendously,” she said.