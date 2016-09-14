Boys Soccer: Eagles' defense responds in Spectrum win

The New Life Academy boys soccer team had only one game on the schedule last week.

The Eagles’ game versus Spectrum High School, set for last Tuesday, was rescheduled to Sept. 27. But New Life Academy was able to turn its only game into a 2-1 victory on Thursday.

Henry George scored both goals for the Eagles in the 2-1 win. But head coach Robb Rupp was most excited about the defense. Slowing opposing team’s offenses has been a focus for the Eagles early this season, and progress was made in Thursday’s win.

“That game they did a nice job,” Rupp said. “(St. Croix Prep) played pretty direct. We adjusted to that pretty well and kept the ball in front of us instead of behind us.”

Rupp circled Tuesday’s scheduled game versus Southwest Christian High School as an important test for the Eagles. Last year the Eagles lost the conference championship to Southwest Christian in a shootout.

“They beat us in the conference championship last year in the shootout, and they look to be pretty good this year,” Rupp said.