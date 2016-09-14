Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Boys Soccer: Eagles' defense responds in Spectrum win

    By Blaze Fugina Today at 5:30 p.m.

    The New Life Academy boys soccer team had only one game on the schedule last week.

    The Eagles’ game versus Spectrum High School, set for last Tuesday, was rescheduled to Sept. 27. But New Life Academy was able to turn its only game into a 2-1 victory on Thursday.

    Henry George scored both goals for the Eagles in the 2-1 win. But head coach Robb Rupp was most excited about the defense. Slowing opposing team’s offenses has been a focus for the Eagles early this season, and progress was made in Thursday’s win.

    “That game they did a nice job,” Rupp said. “(St. Croix Prep) played pretty direct. We adjusted to that pretty well and kept the ball in front of us instead of behind us.”

    Rupp circled Tuesday’s scheduled game versus Southwest Christian High School as an important test for the Eagles. Last year the Eagles lost the conference championship to Southwest Christian in a shootout.

    “They beat us in the conference championship last year in the shootout, and they look to be pretty good this year,” Rupp said.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolNew Life Academy boys soccerEagles
    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
    Advertisement