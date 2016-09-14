Girls Tennis: Royals defeat Raptors in conference play

The Woodbury girls tennis team handed East Ridge its second loss of the season last Tuesday.

East Ridge managed to pick up wins at fourth doubles and third singles in the 5-2 loss. Alicia Zhang won 6-1, 6-2 at fourth singles for the Raptors. Brianna Whisler and Fabiola Ramirez Rivera teamed up at third doubles to win 6-3, 6-2.

Delaney Schurhamer won 6-2, 6-2 at first singles for Woodbury, followed by Mackenzie Schurhamer winning 6-3, 6-4 at second singles and Maura Stevenson with a 6-2, 6-0 win at third singles.

Jenica Monkman and Elizabeth Jordahl needed a second set tiebreaker to win 6-3, 7-6 at first doubles for the Royals. Scout McCullum and Ellie Kreibich won 7-5, 6-3 at second doubles.

The Raptors knew Woodbury would be a strong team coming into last Tuesday’s match. The Royals were the 2015 Suburban East Conference champions. But assistant coach Suzie Heideman, who was filling in for head coach Jon Rydberg, said she was encouraged by the close matches.

“We knew that they were strong going into the match, but I was actually really excited to see how competitive we were with them,” Heideman said

Raptors defeat Stillwater 6-1

Heideman said Thursday’s 6-1 win against Stillwater was also closer than the scores indicated.

The Raptors won 6-1 versus Stillwater, including a sweep in the singles lineup. Wins in the singles lineup included Regan Dolezal at first singles (6-1, 6-4), Megan Karrow at second singles (6-4, 6-3), Jordyn Brown at third singles (6-3, 6-2) and Zhang at fourth singles (6-4, 6-2).