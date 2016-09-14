Girls Tennis: East Ridge improves to 5-2 with sweep of Park

Alicia Zhang of the Raptors takes a shot in the fourth singles match. (Bulletin photo by John Molene)

East Ridge improved to 5-2 in dual meets with a seven-match sweep of visiting Park Tuesday afternoon in girls tennis.

The Raptors dropped just two games in the seven matches.

“I think we all played pretty well,” said East Ridge assistant coach Suzie Heideman. “Everybody stood out and served well and were able to close out.”

East Ridge hosts an eight-team invitational Saturday morning, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Park hosts White Bear Lake Thursday, starting at 3:30 p.m.

East Ridge 7, Park 0

No. 1 singles - Regan Dolezal, ER, def, Jessica Juhl, Park, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 singles – Megan Karrow, ER def, Maddie Reckinger, Park, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 singles – Jordyn Brown, ER def. Mary Corderial, Park 6-0, 6-0.

No. 4 singles – Alicia Zhang, ER, def, . Kate Townsend, Park, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 1 doubles – Allison Marshall-Kailey Courteau, ER, def. Sarah Croker-Megan Morris, Park, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 doubles – Julia Travis-Celina Ough, ER, def, Emily Schmillen-Brenna Somerland, Park, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 3 doubles – Brianna Whisler-Bobbie Ramirez Rivera, ER, def, Caitlyn Swaggert.-Abby Fjelsta, Park, 6-0, 6-0.