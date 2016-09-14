Boys Soccer: Steady attack gives Raptors win over Woodbury

East Ridge's Thibault Ceulemans tries to work around a Woodbury defender during Tuesday's game. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

Graham Phipps tries to move the ball up field against Woodbury defender Dylan Berg. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

The East Ridge boys soccer team was able to put pressure on the Royals for most of Tuesday night's home game.

The steady attack rewarded the Raptors with a 2-0 victory in the Suburban East Conference game.

Grant Tostenrud took advantage of a penalty kick to give East Ridge a lead about 20 minutes into the game. The junior said his key to capitalizing on a penalty kick is to stay confident.

"I don't have a certain side that I go to, it's just kind of whatever I'm feeling when I go up to it," Tostenrud said about penalty kicks. "It's about confidence when you take PKs, and I felt pretty confident about it."

Graham Phipps gave the Raptors a second half insurance goal with just one minute remaining in the game. Phipps scored his goal on a rebound off a shot from his teammate Thibault Ceulemans.

The Raptors had to stay patient as they were unable to cash in on some opportunities to add more offense throughout the game. Head coach Anthony Bidwell credited the Raptors for not pressing.

"I thought we had a lot of opportunities with the ball," Bidwell said. "I think it was just a matter of believing that we would be able to get another goal and stay patient."

Woodbury has played in many close games this season. But so far, the Royals have only scored two goals this season.

Head coach Joe Quintavalle said the Royals did not play with enough energy to keep a talented East Ridge, which is ranked fourth among the state's Class 2A schools, off the scoreboard.

"They played pretty hard, and we just didn't match their speed and quickness," he said. "They are fast and strong, and they beat us to balls and outhustled us at times."