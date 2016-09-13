Brooke Valiukas (22) moves the ball up the field for East Ridge. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

Woodbury's Kylie Tschida (3) tries to fight the ball away from East Ridge defender Marin Majewski during Tuesday's Suburban East Conference game. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

The Raptors had the bulk of the chances throughout the Suburban East Conference game at East Ridge High School. However, the Royals were able to keep the score tied throughout the contest. Then their best scoring chance of the night came with less than a minute remaining.

Woodbury pushed the ball down the field before junior Kaitlyn Bieszk received a crossing pass and buried it into the back of the net. With 16 seconds remaining in the game, the Royals had a 1-0 lead.

Quite a time for Bieszk to score her first goal of the season.

“It was the best thing ever," she said. "It brought tears to my eyes. There were only 16 seconds left; it was exciting.”

East Ridge was ranked second in Class 2A polls this week. But the Royals said they tried not to focus on that during the game.

“We don’t really look at the rankings,” Bieszk said.

Woodbury coach Pat Malicki credited the defense for keeping East Ridge off the scoreboard. That was not easy against one of the most talented teams in the state.

“They work up-and-down, they have great players everywhere, they are well coached,” Malicki said about East Ridge. “Our players don’t quit. It’s training sessions, in games they just don’t quit. You saw that they kept going until that last minute. It took everyone to defend against a great team like that.”

East Ridge coach Mark Abboud was not negative about the loss to rival Woodbury. He said lessons could be learned from Tuesday’s game to help avoid defensive breakdowns during important games in the postseason.

“That’s just stuff we want to identify now, so it doesn’t happen in a game (like) sections where it’s win or go home,” Abboud said. “We don’t want to give up that goal in mid-October.”

Woodbury improved to 2-1 in Suburban East Conference play with the win while East Ridge dropped to 1-1.