Football: Shorthanded Woodbury falls to CDH

Four Woodbury defenders work together to stop Cretin-Derham Hall running back Marquez Thompson on Friday. Players included on the stop were Kolade Amusan, Eddie Roberts, Connor Schellenbach and David Alston. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

The Woodbury football team is still trying to figure out its identity.

That was the message from the Royals after they fell to 0-2 on the season with a 22-12 loss at Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday night. How do the pieces fit on this Woodbury team?

“I think we’re still learning,” said senior Nathan Bursch, who scored one of the Royals’ two touchdowns on Friday. “We had a lot of guys who weren’t able to play, who were in key roles over the past couple of years. We had guys who had to step up. I think they stepped up real well. It’s just, we’re still working on the chemistry.”

The Woodbury offense needed three quarters to get going versus Cretin-Derham Hall. Bursch scored his touchdown on a 4-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Christensen with 6:27 left in the fourth quarter. The score cut Woodbury’s deficit to 15-6.

After the Raiders’ Marquez Thompson had scored a 44-yard touchdown run, the Royals were able to come back once with a special teams play. Sophomore Andrew Kraemer returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards down the field to reduce Woodbury’s deficit to 10 points, where it remained.

The Royals were shorthanded on Friday night in what was the second game of the season. Notable absences in the lineup included receivers Nico Bolden and Jake West.

With talented players out, Hill appreciated the effort he got from newcomers who helped fill in the gaps.

“I’m really proud of those guys for the effort they gave us,” he said. “Again, we’ve got a little execution to fix. But the effort was great. We’ve just got to score. That’s really what it comes down to.”

Hill said some players were out of the lineup due to injuries, while others were out “due to team decisions.” But he also said he “expects everyone to play next week.”

The Royals are not giving up after starting the season with two straight losses. The Royals have talented players on the roster, including many who are college-level athletes. But the success could hinge on how well they can fit all the pieces together.

“I think, stay positive and keep working,” Bursch said about what the Royals need to do to improve. “We have a lot of potential. We just haven’t quite put it all together.”