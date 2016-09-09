East Ridge runners Abby Witte (left) and Paige Stearns fight for the top few positions of the Dewey Minnaert Invitational field on Thursday. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

The East Ridge girls cross country had three girls finish in the top-five of the Dewey Minnaert Invitational on Thursday at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park.

Although that would be good enough to win most meets, the Raptors finished second behind a talented Red Wing team. The Wingers put six girls in the top-15 to finish in front of the 17-team field.

East Ridge runners Abby Witte, Paige Stearns and Megan Schiferl placed third through fifth respectively in the invitational. Eleasha Mckenzie also placed eighth to put four East Ridge runners in the top-10.

The course wasn’t all routine for East Ridge’s veteran runners. Witte and Stearns noted that the course changed from last year, with a long downhill altered to a challenging uphill climb.

“They switched up the course a little bit, so I don’t know about Abby but I was a little off,” Stearns said.

“That was a lot more difficult than the other hill that we had to go up,” added Witte.

Witte finished third with a time of 20:27, followed by Stearns in fourth with a 20:30 and Schiferl in fifth with a 20:38. Mckenzie placed eighth with a time of 21:00.

Red Wing’s Grace Johnson was the winner of the race after crossing the finish line in 19:47. Her teammate Jasmyn Armstrong was second in 20:05.

Maria Wallace rounded out the East Ridge top-five scorers with a 23rd place finish in 22:07. Other Raptors runners in the varsity race included Brianna Sharp in 25th (22:12) and Daniella Del Toro in 30th (22:32).

It is no surprise that the Raptors’ girls team finished up near the front in the early season cross country race. East Ridge has sent teams to the state cross country meet for six consecutive seasons. Last year, East Ridge placed 13th among Class AA schools.

“We’ve made it to state the last six years, and that’s definitely the goal,” coach Lloyd Ness said. “Right now we kind of have a three musketeers up in front with Megan, Paige and Abby. They are really setting it for us. And then we have Eleasha Mckenzie and Maria Wallace.”

Red Wing finished first with 36 team points and East Ridge was second with 43 team points.

East Ridge boys place fifth

The East Ridge boys team was led by sophomore Joseph Reimann at Thursday’s invitational.

Reimann placed 12th overall while the Raptors finished fifth place as a team.

Reimann’s time in the 5-kilometer race was 17:15. Behind him for East Ridge was Matthew Rukunga in 24th (17:42), Michael Kenney in 42nd (18:24), Luke Lemay in 43rd (18:25) and Adrian Marin in 47th (18:31).

Some of the boys varsity runners ran as much as 45 seconds faster on Thursday compared to the first race of the season at St. Olaf last week. East Ridge coach Chad Cronin said that could be attributed to some work they put in during the week.

“They are running in the woods and climbing some pretty tough hills," Cronin said. "We were working on hills the other day to get that arm drive. I think that really paid off here, some of the kids dropped a ton of time on a tougher course.”