Woodbury's Joseph Romain pushes toward the finish line during the home stretch of Thursday's Dewey Minnaert Invitational at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

The Woodbury cross country teams are trying something new early this season.

Instead of going out and having each runner compete as individuals, the Royals are trying to stick together as a pack.

Head coach Mark Andrews said that was the main goal for the Royals in Thursday’s Dewey Minnaert Invitational at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park.

“(Coach) Jeff Burkart talked to the kids about the possibility of making this be like a training run, where you are learning how to run as a pack,” Andrews said. “So as you get further into the races, it becomes kind of a natural thing. You end up pulling each other along because you are familiar with each of the other runners.”

Woodbury was led in the race by Joseph Romain, the fourth place finisher overall with a time of 16:47. The senior won the Dewey Minnaert Invitational last season, but he started out a little slower to stay in a pack with his Royals teammates. The start ended up creating too much of a gap to come back and catch the final three runners.

“The pack running thing didn’t go well, but the reason we do this is it’s just all a workout to get ready for the end of the year,” Romain said. “These races I don’t care about. I care about section, conference and state.”

Peter Michalowicz finished 29th for Woodbury with a time of 17:56. Ryan Murphy was 31st (18:04), Grant Wittman was 35th (18:10) and Ben Reuter rounded out the top-five in 37th (18:14). Christopher Romain also placed 64th (18:51) and Aidan Browne was 68th (18:54).

Romain qualified for the state cross country meet as an individual in both of the last two seasons.

But he has other goals for the boys team. He and his Royals teammates ran a lot of miles over the offseason to give themselves a chance to qualify for state as a team.

“These guys have gotten so much better since last year,” Romain said. “We have state in our minds, so I’m really excited. These are my buddies, and if we could go to state that would be a memory.”

Woodbury finished fourth as a team behind Eagan, Red Wing and St. Paul Central.

Woodbury girls place fourth

The Woodbury girls cross country team did not have a bunch of individuals finish in the top-10 of Thursday’s invitational.

Tiffany Holiday was the only runner in the top-10 for the Royals. The freshman took ninth place overall with a time of 21:15. But the Royals used a steady approach to place fourth as a team.

Woodbury’s other scorers included Kirsten Anderson in 21st (21:54), Haley Orf in 22nd (21:59), Elizabeth Molnau in 40th (23:07) and Margaret Stephenson in 41st (23:08).

Maggie Wilson also placed 49th (23:31) and Maggie McCarthy was 50th (23:35).

The Woodbury girls varsity is relatively young this season, with only one senior finishing in the top seven. But the coaches expect some improvement from the Royals this season.

“We’ve got some really strong girls coming up that were definitely surprising,” Andrews said.

One runner who is expected to help out this season is Kirsten Anderson. She is an experienced track and field athlete, but this will be her first season on the cross country team as a junior.

“I wish she had been on the team since seventh grade,” Andrews said. “She’s a junior this year. But, my gosh, if she had three years of experience and coming out of the track meet and stuff. It’s pretty exciting to have somebody like that on the team.”

The Royals finished fourth behind Red Wing, East Ridge and Northfield.