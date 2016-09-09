Woodbury’s offense got the better of Minneapolis South all night, but it was a defensive gem which brought the house down.

The Royals won their third straight volleyball match Thursday, disposing of the visiting Minneapolis South Tigers 27-25, 25-13 and 25-12.

Woodbury improved to 3-1 on the season with the win.

Minneapolis South slipped to 1-3.

The Royals won a thriller of a first game, 27-25, and were leading 17-11 in the second when they turned the play of the night. A long hit by South was batted all the way almost to the back wall. But defensive specialist Estella Khieu raced back and flipped the volleyball all the way back over the net for a winning point.

That set off a raucous celebration and the Royals cruised afterward, easily winning the next two games.

“Well it’s funny because we at practice have been working on chasing after balls and following our teammates,” said Woodbury head coach Laura Taggart.

“I think we’ve just have been working together really really well,” said Alix Bookler who had nine kills and five blocks to lead the Royals. “And so now that we’ve gotten our plays and our set things down that the confidence keeps building each game.

“I think our defense today was just really scrappy and really on our toes,” Bookler added.

Gretchen Schweitzer had three kills. Khieu had five digs.

“They’re clicking really well as a team,” said Taggart. “I think every single one of the 12 girls that I have on my roster tonightbrought something really unique to the court. But they also were able to play as one, which is huge for us and something we’ve struggled with in the past.”

Woodbury is idle until a game at Irondale (0-3) Thursday, Sept. 15. The Royals then travel for a big cross-town match against archrival East Ridge (3-2) on Sept. 20 to kick off the Suburban East Conference season.