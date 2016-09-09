Girls Tennis: Royals sweep Wolfpack lineup

Park's Maddie Reckinger goes to her backhand to return a shot at number one singles. (Bulletin photo by John Molene)

Woodbury improved to 7-1 on the season with a seven-match sweep of visiting Park Thursday afternoon in girls tennis.

Woodbury coach Brandon Heath praised the play of Leah Stroebel at No. 4 singles.

“It was one of the closest matches but I think Leah Stroebel did a really good job at four singles,” said Woodbury head coach Brandon Heath. “We kind of mixed things up a little bit. She’s not always a singles player. So it was good to get here out there. Get her in a little tighter match but she really relaxed and played well in that second set.”

Park’s young team was led by Kate Townsend at No. 4 singles and Mary Corderial at No. 2 singles.

“Kate Townsend played pretty well, Mary played pretty well, our second singles player,” said Park coach Cris Glade. “We’re learning.”

Woodbury hosts Henry Sibley on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Park hosts Forest Lake on Monday, Sept, 12.

Woodbury 7, Park 0

No. 1 singles – Maura Stevenson, Woodbury, def Maddie Reckinger, Park, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles – Jenica Monkman, Woodbury, def. Mary Corderial, Park, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 singles – Elizabeth Ellington, Woodbury, def. Jessica Juhl, Park, 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 singles – Leah Stroebel, Woodbury, def. Kate Townsend , Park, 6-3, 6-0

No. 1 doubles – Mackenzie Schurhamer-Delaney Schurhamer, Woodbury, def. Emily Schmillen-Brenna Somerland, Park, 6-0,6-0

No. 2 doubles – Scout McCullum-Elizabeth Jordahl, Woodbury, def. Sarah Croker-Megan Morris, Park 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 doubles – Eliie Kreibich-Emerson Ellington, Woodbury, def Caitlyn Swaggert.-Abby Fjelsta., Park, 6-0, 6-0